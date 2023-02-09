Coffee Conversation: Valentine’s Weekend Lake Superior Helicopters Tours

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Helicopter’s is offering a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s weekend from the skies above Duluth’s historical landmarks.

You can spend Valentine’s weekend sipping champagne and taking flight over sites such as the Aerial Lift Bridge, Enger Tower, Glensheen Mansion, and more with LSH’s romantic tours.

LSH’s Marketing Director Arron Martin joined FOX21 on the morning show ahead of the special weekend.

In the Valentine’s Package, each passenger gets a glass of champagne, a complimentary rose, and a sky-high tour over Duluth’s landscape.

9:30 AM & 7:00 PM

4525 Airport Approach Rd. Duluth, MN 55811Duluth, MN, 55803United States (map)