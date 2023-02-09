Duluth Denfeld & Rock Ridge Boys Hockey Moving to Class 7AA in 23-24

Proctor, Hermantown, and Hibbing/Chisholm will stay in Class A next season.

DULUTH, Minn.- The landscape of section 7A and 7AA boys hockey continues to change.

After it was announced over two weeks ago that Cloquet-Esko-Carlton was switching to Class A. Two teams from Class A are now on the move.

Those teams being Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge as they will be in Section 7AA beginning in the 2023-2024 season.

As for Proctor, Hermantown, and Hibbing/Chisholm they will stay in Class A next season.

Classifications stay in place for two years and all sections will be finalized in April.