Family Of 5 In Hospital With Burn Injuries After House Explodes In Nashwauk

NASHWAUK, Minn. — A family of 5 was sent to the hospital after their house in Nashwauk exploded Wednesday night.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office just before 8:30 p.m. crews were dispatched to a house on fire on County Road 540.

The house allegedly exploded with a family of 5 in it. Authorities say the family was able to get out and go to a neighbors close by.

Two adults and 3 children were brought to a local hospital for burn treatment. 3 of them were later brought to a Twin Cities hospital with severe burns.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the explosion as the cause is unknown at this time.