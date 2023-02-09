Local Meat Market In Cloquet Fully Prepared For Super Bowl

CLOQUET, Minn. — With the Super Bowl comes the half time show, commercials, and of course lots of food. One local meat market in Cloquet is preparing for fans to stop by and pick up their appetizers for the big game.

The B&B Market owner says similar to past years the biggest requests have been chicken wings, smoked weenies, and cheese and meat trays. He says calling ahead is a good option, but they do expect to have enough meats to get through the weekend.

Although with the nicer weather this week, the demand for those apps has been pretty high.

“Yup, I’m already starting to see that demand and it’s pretty nice that the weather is nicer than it has been. That’s kind of the bigger factor too, people like getting out when it’s warm, they don’t like to be cold when you open the door and get the wind cut through your body,” said Jacob Richardson, owner of B&B Market.

And with Valentine’s Day just 2 days after the Super Bowl, the B&B Market is offering surf and turf for those wanting to change it up.

“You know that special someone you get like the steak and shrimp, lobster and steak. And just trying to make it a little more romantic you know a lot of people get away from those burgers and brats and they try to do something a little more special,” said Richardson.

But like the playoffs, before you get to Valentine’s Day, you’ve got to get through the Super Bowl. The food snack countdown begins with the big game airing on FOX21 Sunday. The pregame starts at noon and the kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.

B&B Market is open every day of the week from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.