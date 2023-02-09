Movies In The Park Announces Summer Lineup

DULUTH, Minn. — Downtown Duluth’s Movies in the Park has announced its summer lineup.

The season kicks off at Lief Erickson Park July 7 with:

Top Gun: Maverick

Spider Man: No Way Home

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

The Muppet Movie

School of Rock

Despicable Me

Minions: The Rise of Gru

DC League of Super-Pets

It ends August 25, and each movie is free to attend on the big outdoor screen. You’ll be looking over Lake Superior and concessions will be available.