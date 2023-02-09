Movies In The Park Announces Summer Lineup
DULUTH, Minn. — Downtown Duluth’s Movies in the Park has announced its summer lineup.
The season kicks off at Lief Erickson Park July 7 with:
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Spider Man: No Way Home
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
- The Muppet Movie
- School of Rock
- Despicable Me
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- DC League of Super-Pets
It ends August 25, and each movie is free to attend on the big outdoor screen. You’ll be looking over Lake Superior and concessions will be available.