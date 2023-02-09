Movies In The Park Announces Summer Lineup

KQDS Staff,

Movies In The Park Logo

DULUTH, Minn. — Downtown Duluth’s Movies in the Park has announced its summer lineup.

The season kicks off at Lief Erickson Park July 7 with:

  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Spider Man: No Way Home
  • Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
  • The Muppet Movie
  • School of Rock
  • Despicable Me
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • DC League of Super-Pets

It ends August 25, and each movie is free to attend on the big outdoor screen. You’ll be looking over Lake Superior and concessions will be available.

Categories: Community, Minnesota, News, News – Latest News

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Generic 728x90