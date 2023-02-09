No. 12 UMD Women’s Basketball Prepares to Close out Season on High Note

Three of the final four games from the Bulldogs will be on home court, starting with U-Mary, Friday at 7:30 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The No. 12 UMD women’s basketball team has earned yet another NSIC North Title and are just two weeks away from stepping onto the playoff stage.

The Bulldogs, who are 17-1 in conference play so far this season, come away with their fourth consecutive division title, securing the top seed out of the North headed into the conference tournament. Now the only thing standing in their way of winning the NSIC out right? Four tough conference games to close out the season.

“It’s always fun to win with this group and it’s just so awesome that at the end of the year we’re playing some of our best basketball and using that to get a few more wins through the end of the season,” says fifth year senior Maesyn Thiesen,”We aren’t settling on that North division championship, we still have a few bigger things ahead that we’re looking forward to trying to clinch those as well, so just focusing on the next game, the next team and not looking too far ahead is going to be our mindset going into those.”

Bulldogs head coach Mandy Pearson says one thing the team attributes to their success this season, doesn’t come from any stats or performance on the floor, but rather the team’s ability to rally behind one another when it’s needed most.

“When you’ve got people who are at the end of the bench, who are still excited and supportive of the starters or the people that are getting minutes and they’re still just as invested, that makes for a really exciting year every year and we’ve been really really lucky to have all of our players invested and caring and they always have positive energy and that makes a really big difference in this game,” says Pearson.

