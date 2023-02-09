Prep Hockey: Northern Stars Fall in 7AA Quarterfinals, Denfeld Boys Knock Off Marshall in OT

The Northern Stars finish the year at 14-8-4.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Northern Stars would see their season come to a close on Thursday as they fell to Elk River/Zimmerman 6 to 1 in the Section 7AA quarterfinals.

Mae McCall would have the lone goal for Duluth.

In other hockey action, the Duluth Denfeld boys knocked off Duluth Marshall 3 to 2 in overtime.

Andy Larson, Kaden Postal, and Jake Fiero would be the goal scorers for the Hunters.

Denfeld (13-10-1) will next play at Sartell on Thursday.

Duluth Marshall (8-15) will look to bounce back at Forest Lake on February 14th.