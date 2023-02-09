Virginia Man Charged In Double Stabbing

VIRGINIA, Minn. — The man who seriously injured 2 people after stabbing them Monday evening has been formally charged.

Police say 63-year-old Ray Charles Brantley of Virginia has been charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Assault with Dangerous Weapon and Threats of Violence-Reckless Disregard Risk.

The stabbing happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of 8th Street South in Virginia.

According to the criminal complaint, a fight broke out leading Brantley to stab a 59-year-old woman and 52-year-old man with a pocketknife.

Brantley and the 2 victims all lived in the same apartment building.

The complaint says he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.