Coaches Corner: Greg Polkowski

The Yellowjackets are currently 13-9 and in the chase for the UMAC regular season conference title.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- In this weeks’ Coaches Corner, we talk with head coach of the UW-Superior men’s basketball team, Greg Polkowski.

