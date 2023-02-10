College Basketball: UMD Hoops Begins Weekend with Sweep of UMary

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s and women’s basketball teams started off their weekend slates with wins on Friday.

The Bulldog men would take down UMary 83 to 68 to tip-off the doubleheader.

Drew Blair had a team-leading 24 points in the contest.

Following that game, the Bulldog women earned a twenty point victory over the Marauders, 72 to 52.

Maesyn Thiesen led UMD with 17 points.

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday as they take on Minot State. The men will start things off at 3:30 and the women will follow at 5:30.