SUPERIOR, Wis. – Escape the Bong is back for its fifth year at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior.

Escape the Bong V as they are calling it, features four unique and challenging rooms with themes like ‘Survive Your Parents Prom’, in Back to the Future fashion, and ‘The Hornet’s Nest’, which deals with a submarine.

The event Friday and runs for three days. All funds raised go toward educational programs at the center, like summer tours.

“It is my favorite weekend of the year. It’s a great time, it’s kind of neat to see the people and the expressions on their faces before going in. They’re curious, nervous, unsure, and then when they come out, they’re kind of excited. It’s a fun experience for them and we do get the hard-core escape gamers that come in and they tell us how challenging it was or maybe sometimes even where they could improve,” Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center Executive Director, John Gidley says.

Escape Room Parties, the company that designs the escape rooms is based out of Iowa. Staff say coming up with new puzzles to incorporate is always a challenge.

“It’s always a challenge to come up with something new and different for players because some people have been playing with us all, this will be their fifth year. So, it’s a fun challenge, it takes a lot of thinking. We started planning, we typically start planning a new room a year in advance,” Escape Room Parties, Tom Atwood says.

Escape the Bong five will be going on through Sunday. You can make a reservation or walk-in, but spots are filling up fast as 160 people have already made reservations.