‘How to Start Your Vegetable Garden’ Class

DULUTH, Minn. – It may be winter, but it’s never too early to start thinking about your garden.

Over at the Duluth Folk School Thursday, a ‘How to Start Your Vegetable Garden’ class was held in collaboration with the Duluth Community Garden Program. The class talked about climates and crop plans, along with the right way to seed.

Attendees also participated in a garden mapping activity and could help themselves to free seeds.

“It’s that dreary time in February where everyone’s just kind of, it’s gloomy. It’s just such a fun thing to dream about like things will be green again and things will be growing,” Duluth Community Garden Program Education Outreach Coordinator, Haley Diem says.

This year’s vegetable of the year in Duluth is collard greens. If you missed Thursday’s class, there will be a ‘How to Start Your Own Seeds’ class at the Hillside Whole Foods Co-op in April.