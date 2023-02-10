‘Night to Shine’ Returns In-Person

PROCTOR, Minn. – Across the nation, those with special needs got to experience prom to the fullest with ‘Night to Shine’.

Over at Proctor High, guests rolled up to the red carpet in limos. Upon arrival they were able to visit the flower station and then get crowned king and queen of the prom.

After that guests could enjoy dinner, dancing, photos, and games.

There were about 150 honored guests and over 200 volunteers there to help celebrate.

“It is so important to do this because inclusion. Inclusion is something that I think a lot of people forget about. This event is tailored to their special needs. So, if there is a food allergy, we try to tailor for that. If there is a sensory issue, we try to make sure that we’ve accommodated. So, this event is safe for all of the people who have registered to attend,” Night to Shine Augustana Coordinator, Mollie Haag says.

This was the 7th year of the annual event, put on by the Augustana Lutheran Church and sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.