No. 7 UMD Women’s Hockey Ties with No. 12 St. Cloud State in Game One

For the second straight game, Maggie Flaherty scored to win the shoot out, however the game will go down as a 1-1 tie.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team returned home to AMSOIL Arena, Friday night to take on St. Cloud State for the second time this season.

The Bulldogs scored their first and only goal late in the second period off Gabbie Hughes. With that goal Hughes became the fifth on the list of all time scorers with her 80 career goal.

However, with one minute to go in the third, Emma Gentry tied things up, forcing overtime.

The Bulldogs will be back in action, Saturday to finish out the series. Puck drop is set for 3 PM.