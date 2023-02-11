Duluth Winter Trail Running Series Ends with Four Hour Run

Duluth, Minn. — After five races, the Duluth Winter Trail Running Series comes to an end with the unique Frozen Four Hour run. This start and finish line was set at the Lester-Amity Chalet. Starting at: 9:00 Saturday morning 50 runners took off to hit the snowy trail.

Each runner was required to run a five kilometer loop, but with one hour left runners could try their best on a half mile loop as many times as they could.

When the four hours were up, race director Andy Holak sounded the end of the race. “Its super fun to watch all the people come and run around the loop,” said Holak. “Especially the last loop, it’s fun watching people go around and around.”

The race was the last of the series of five race that started with a 5k back in December. Quite a few of today’s runners had taken part in the previous four races that make up the Duluth Winter Trail Running Series

“Everybody gets to run to their own ability, you’re really only running against yourself,” said Anissa Thompson. “You’re comparing to maybe years prior or testing your limits so I find it really enjoyable”

Throughout the fiveraces, points were awarded and tracked to see which runners came out on top of the whole series.

Holak says running in the winter is a very different experience.