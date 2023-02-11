Friends of the Light Art Projection

DULUTH, Minn.– At the ice skating rink at Bayfront Festival Park, local artists collaborated to create a one of a kind art piece.

Friends of the Light was put on by the Duluth Public Arts Commission and Parks and Recreation.

Friday and Saturday night, projections were displayed on the side of the ice rink warming shack.

The artists created the projections through filming live painting and brush strokes.

People could also skate to their heart’s content as skates could be borrowed to enjoy the ice.

“This is why I do what I do, I love creating experiences for people and taking paces where you don’t expect art and doing something interesting,” said Projectionist and Project Coordinator Daniel Beniot.

Daniel says he is looking for artists to collaborate with and can contact him though his Instagram account.