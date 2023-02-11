No. 7 UMD Women’s Hockey Blanks No. 12 SCSU on Senior Day

The Bulldogs will round out their regular season schedule on the road for a series with Bemidji next weekend.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team closed their regular season home series with a win, Saturday over St. Cloud State (2-0).

Super seniors Ashton Bell and Taylor Anderson found the net for the Bulldogs. Two more fifth years to speak of, Emma Soderberg is now tied for first in career shutouts with 20. While, Gabbie Hughes moves to third in all time assists with 127.

