Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Marshall Set to Face Off for Section Championship

The Mirage and Hilltoppers will go head to head Wednesday for a section 7A title rematch.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The section 7A Quarterfinals took place on the ice at Northwoods Credit Union Arena Saturday afternoon.

In the early game, the reigning section champions, the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage blanked Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 4-0 to advance.

Meanwhile, Duluth Marshall would have a big first period and never look back, beating Moose Lake Area 5-1.

While in section 7AA, Grand Rapids-Greenway shutout Blaine by score of 3-0. The Lightning advance to the championship Thursday against Andover for a 7 PM start.