Rubik’sCube and other Twisty Puzzles at the DECC.

Duluth, Minn. –There are contests and competitions for just about eerything these day. At the DECC t on SAturday teh Midwest Cubing Association held a competition with cubes, like Rubik’s Cube, but mush more difficult.

There were 100 contestants signed up for this speed cubing event. The idea is to solve the cube puzzles as fast as possible.

There are a number of different twisty puzzles. In addition to the 3 by 3 Rubik’s cube most of us are familiar with, there’s other challenges including one- handed solving, and blindfolded solving. Plus there is a 4 by 4 cube, a cube that looks like a pyramid and even one that looks somewhat like a star.

Boyd Mayfield, one of the competitors said, “I think it’s just kind of an exciting thing, of course, you can always cube at home, but I feel like this is just a great place to meet new people that have the same interest.”

Cubing USA, the sponsoring group, will hold its national tournament in Philadelphia in late July.