Body Of Ice Climber Recovered In Lake Superior

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. — The body of the ice climber who disappeared after falling into the waters of Lake Superior has been found.

31-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Michigan fell off a cliff while ice climbing at the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on February 7.

According to a press release, his body was found Sunday evening about 30 yards offshore.

The Coast Guard and county rescue crews went out along with the National Park Service rangers as the search was held by air and by water throughout the week.

Weather and wave conditions on Sunday allowed for a more focused search using an unmanned aerial vehicle.

The Michigan State Police Dive Team conducted this recovery along with the U.S. Coast Guard Ice Rescue Team, and other rescue crews.