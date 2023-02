Coffee Conversation: Sibling Duo to take on Northern Pines Sled Dog Race

IRON RIVER, WI. — The Iron River Chamber of Commerce presents Northern Pines Sled Dog Race at the at the┬áNorthern Pines Golf Course and Event Center on Feb. 18, 2023.

Musher siblings Talia (22) and Morgan Martens (16), along with sled dog Keisha, joined FOX21 on the morning show ahead of the race.

There will be sprint and mid-distance races, Wisconsin’s first world-class weight-pull, and a mutt run for kids.