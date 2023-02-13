Duluth Welcomes New Community Relations Officer

DULUTH, Minn.– The city of Duluth welcomed a new Community Relations Officer Monday.

Breanna Ellison is in her new role as she fills the vacancy of previous relations officer.

Ellison shadowed Mayor Emily Larson for her first official day, and said she is thrilled to get to work.

With experience as a licensed teacher, community organizer and job counselor, Ellison is well prepared for her role.

“What I am really-really excited about is being able to serve in this new way and connect with the community in a whole new capacity and hopefully bring what I am learning from the community back here,” said Duluth Community Relations Officer Breanna Ellison.

There was a open house held at city hall Monday evening for council members and city officials to meet and welcome Ellison into her new position.