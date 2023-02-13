Potential Added Security to Duluth Parking Ramp

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday, the Duluth City Council will discuss whether to invest $165 thousand dollars into added security measures to the Tech Village ramp.

That ramp is on the crossroads of East First Street and Lake Avenue. The prompt for added security funding stems from individuals’ mis-using the space for actions such as drug use and homeless encampment.

If passed Monday, the funding would go toward adding an access-control system with locks and roll-up doors. Security staffing would also be added.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa discussed this with the downtown council February 2nd, saying two security officers will be on 24-7.