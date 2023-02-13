Student Led Organization Advocates For UMD Legislative Priorities

DULUTH, Minn. — Monday, UMD students were at the Capitol in St. Paul to lobby on behalf of the University.

Bulldog Lobby Day is an annual student led event where students advocate for the University’s legislative priorities. The issues students talked with legislators and staff members about included renovating and updating campus facilities, as well as funding for student scholarships.

This event also gives students the opportunity to learn more about legislative advocacy.

This was their first time back at the Capitol for the students to do the in-person lobbying since before COVID.

“We are the only school that does a lobby day for our school. So, there’s like one that you know for all 5 campuses like in the system, but we do one that’s like put on by students for students and we’re the only one that does that, so it’s really unique,” said Olivia Osei-Tsu, a senior student at UMD.

Most of the priority’s students were advocating for may not happen till after they graduate, but it’s still very important for them to have their voices heard.

“We want to advocate for future students to make sure you know that they’re gonna have all the stuff that they need to get their education, and you know we just want to keep on improving,” explained Osei-Tsu.

Bulldog Lobby Day is a great reminder that anyone can reach out to their legislators and ask for support in the issues they find most important.