Sunny Days Brings Spring-Like Weather

DULUTH, Minn. — The weather was fantastic and the parking lot at Leif Erikson Park was packed with people taking the opportunity to enjoy the sunny day.

People were out with their dogs, children, and even their lunch to welcome in the spring-like weather that we’re experiencing in the Northland.

“Well, we’re out and about and it was lunchtime so we decided to make it a picnic because it was such a beautiful day,” said park-goer Judy Seeberger. “The weather is beautiful. It’s nice to be out in the sun again and enjoy the coming of spring. It feels like spring is on its way. It feels good.”

Although it’s getting closer to that spring sensation, it’s only a matter of time before the snow melts and the roses are unburied and re-tipped, bringing color back to the Duluth Rose Garden.