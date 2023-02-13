The Duluth Superior Symphonic Orchestra Performs at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn. —If you’re a fan of Disney music, the DECC was the place to be. Over 60 musicians of the Duluth Superior Symphony Youth Orchestra partnered with Itasca Strings Orchestra for its 58th Lollipop Concert “The Stories of Music”.

Songs from classics like The Pirates of the Caribbean, the Little Mermaid, and Star Wars were performed by the youth orchestras. The whole concert leads you through a story that uses popular Disney music.

“This is the first time that some of these students ever played on stage for their parents,” said Brandon VanWaeyenberghe. “And this is again a wonderful opportunity to really show what they have been working on for the last six months.”

If you missed the “The Stories of Music” concert, there’s another chance to catch the Duluth Superior Symphony Youth Orchestra again on February 25, at both 2 and 7 p.m.. The best part, parking and the concert is free.