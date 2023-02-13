Wing Restaurant In Superior Offers Specials For The Super Bowl

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Well, when you think of the Super Bowl, what kind of appetizers do you think of? Chicken wings of course!

For one business in Superior called the Wide World of Wings this is a super week for business.

They are offering a Super Bowl special of 50 wings for $42.50. As you might imagine, this is their busiest week of the year. Customers have been pre-ordering all week so far, the biggest order was for 300 wings, and that probably won’t be the largest order.

The owner says the wings are all made day-of, so you know they’re fresh. To make sure you get the wings, be sure to call ahead to place your order.

“You know some people tend to not order on the Super Bowl cause they think it’s gonna be too busy. But I would say we’ll make it work, if you want wings call us and we’ll get them for you,” said Doug Buhr, owner of Wide World of Wings.

Be sure to watch the big game on FOX21 this Sunday. The pregame starts at noon and the kick-off is at 5:30 p.m.