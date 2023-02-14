Boys Hockey: Superior Blanks NW Icemen in 1st Round, Hermantown Skates Past Grand Rapids

The Spartans will next play Marshfield in the 2nd round on Thursday. Time is to be determined.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior boys hockey team is onto the next round of the WIAA playoffs after defeating the Northwest Icemen 14-0 on Tuesday.

In other boys hockey action, Hermantown would top Grand Rapids 4-1.

Next up is section tournament play for both the Hawks and Thunderhawks.