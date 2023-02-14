City Council Votes to Add Security to Duluth Parking Ramp

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday, the Duluth City Council discussed whether to invest $165,000 into added security measures to the Tech Village ramp.

That ramp is on the crossroads of East First Street and Lake Avenue. The prompt for added security funding stems from individuals’ mis-using the space for actions such as drug use and homeless encampment.

The motion passed Monday night and funding is expected to go toward adding an access-control system with locks and roll-up doors. Security staffing would also be added.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa discussed this with the downtown council February 2nd, saying two security officers will be on 24-7.