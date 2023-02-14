Complaint: Duluth-Area Man Sexually Assaulted 2 Girls, Possibly More

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth-area man is accused of sexually assaulting at least two children, and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office believes more victims have yet to come forward.

Clint Massie, 48, is charged with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving young girls.

The investigation started in January after a woman came forward with allegations she was sexually abused by Massie as a child.

Then in February, law enforcement received information about a second victim with similar allegations when she was a child.

Court documents say the incidents happened at multiple locations, including the defendant’s home and church.

The complaint says Massie did not deny allegations against him, calling himself a “sick person” but that he does not remember everything he’s accused of.

Other potential victims of Massie’s are being asked to come forward by calling 911 or by reaching out through victim advocacy organizations like PAVSA or First Witness.

Each felony charge comes with a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The criminal complaint says Massie’s address is on Radtke Road in Duluth, while the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that Massie is from Grand Lake Township.