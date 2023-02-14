Former Vice President Mike Pence To Visit Minnesota, Iowa This Week

Former Vice president Mike Pence will travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday.

According to an announcement, Pence will deliver remarks, “on defending parents’ rights and combatting the Radical Left’s indoctrination of children.”

The speech will be given during oral arguments in Parents Defending Education v. Linn-Mar Community School District, which challenges a policy “designed to effectuate students’ gender transition,” according to the announcement.

The visit comes a week after Vice President Kamala Harris visited St. Cloud.

Harris toured a final assembly plant for New Flyer electric buses and then delivered remarks highlighting the Biden Administration’s investments in electric vehicles and how they’re creating a clean energy economy and union jobs.