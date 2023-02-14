Klobuchar Applauds 148th Fighter Wing In Object Shootdown, Releases New Details

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) provided new details Tuesday from the U.S. Military involving the 148th Fighter Wing’s involvement in shooting down one of three mysterious objects recently spotted up above.

“Today at our classified briefing, the Joint Chiefs and other military members specifically acknowledged the Minnesota National Guard and the Duluth airman who shot down the object over Lake Huron,” Klobuchar told FOX 21 Tuesday.

Klobuchar said she’s proud of the 148th by saying they completed their mission because of the air base’s training and investment in “sophisticated” equipment.

“It just shows how, when that object is at 20,000 feet, that’s in our airwaves, that’s dangerous in a different way, even … the balloon that was collected surveillance from the Chinese was,” Klobuchar said. “And I think one of the things, you know, maybe it doesn’t take comfort, but we have more and more sophisticated radar that’s assisting us in seeing these objects so we can get them out of our airwaves, but all around applause for Duluth today from our military and the 148th Bulldogs. So proud.”

Klobuchar also confirmed the object shot down by the 148th did pass over Minnesota, which she said wasn’t surprising.