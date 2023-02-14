MIB’s Jordan Zubich Announces Commitment to North Carolina

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn.- On Sunday, Mountain Iron-Buhl basketball standout Jordan Zubich made the decision of a lifetime.

Out of her final six teams, Zubich made the decision to commit to North Carolina.

“On my official visit, I just had this feeling. I talked to a lot of my friends who had already committed and they just said, you’ll know when you’re there and I just had that feeling,” said Zubich.

On why North Carolina is a perfect fit:

“The team that I’m stepping into, I think Coach Banghart did a really good job of telling me who’s coming in before me, who’s coming in after me, and that they don’t have any shooters coming in so that’s why they were really heavily and stuff and they’re going to help me grow other aspects of my game, obviously they’re going to want me to shoot the three but probably my overall game and as a person too,” added Zubich.

She also had to thank the Mountain Iron community.

“I mean just the community over all. The Mountain Iron community and the Minnsota Fury family that I have, they’ve just been nothing but supportive. Like usually you see people that are from bigger communities and they get mad when they go somewhere but I don’t think any body cared which of the six that I picked, they were going to be happy where ever I wanted to go,” said Zubich.

Zubich will graduate in the spring of 2024.