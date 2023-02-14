NorthStar Ford Arena Revealed as Name for New Hermantown Hockey Arena

Construction is set to begin in 2024.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- On Tuesday before Hermantown battled Grand Rapids, the city of Hermantown and NorthStar Ford announced a naming partnership for the new Hermantown hockey arena.

The duo cited that this partnership is another significant step forward in the community recreation initiative.

Besides the new arena, there will be upgrades to Hermantown’s current arena as well as changes to some of the outdoor rinks.

“This is one of the greatest programs in the country and they continue to produce amazing teams year after year. This should enhance their ability to do that. Obviously play against a lot of teams with 2-3 sheets of ice in our communties. Now, that will be a lot more on pair as the teams we play against,” said NorthStar Ford president Brad Skytta.

