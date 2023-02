Prep Basketball: Menomonie Rallies Past Superior Boys 69-62

The Spartans (11-10) will next play at Eau Claire North on February 21st.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior boys basketball team would be unable to hold off a 2nd half comeback on Tuesday to Menomonie, falling 69 to 62.

