Soderberg Grabs Another WCHA Goaltender of the Week Honor

DULUTH, Minn.- For the fourth time this season, Emma Soderberg has earned the WCHA goaltender of the week award.

The graduate helped the Bulldogs to a win and a shootout win against then 12th ranked St. Cloud State over the weekend.

She would just allow one goal over 125 minutes of game action. Soderberg also chased a bit of history too as she tied UMD’s program record for 20 career shutouts in Saturday’s game.

As for the team as a whole, they somehow moved down a spot in the latest USCHO poll. UMD is now ranked 8th in the country.

They’ll look to boost that ranking this upcoming weekend when they play at Bemidj State.