Two Harbors Residents Vote For 2 Mayoral Candidates On April Ballot

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Residents voted Tuesday in a special primary election for mayor of Two Harbors.

Former mayor and current council vice president, Robin Glasser, got the most votes at 289.

Lew Conner came in second with 194 votes.

Jay Cole got 15 votes and Jillouise Simonson got 10.

Glasser and Conner will not head to a special election in April.

This all comes after residents overwhelmingly voted six months ago to recall now-former mayor Chris Swanson.