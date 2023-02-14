UWS Men’s Hockey Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary of 2002 National Championship Team

The event was supposed to be celebrated last year but was put on hold due to COVID.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Over the weekend, the University of Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey program was finally able to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of their 2002 national championship team.

During the 1st intermission of Saturday’s game against UW-Stevens Point, members of the team and coaching staff were introduced and even received a special gift from the school.

Afterwards, members of the team commented on what made that year so memorable.

“To see these guys come back after 21 years due to COVID and that. It’s just an unbelievable experience with these guys that journey we were on for that year. To see how they’ve grown as human beings, it’s been a blessing for me and my family to be involved with,” said former head coach Dan Stauber.

“21 years later now we get together with a group of guys. You think back on how special that really was. Just getting a chance to talk with coach here, you get choked up thinking about it because it’s a group of guys that you built a bond 21 years ago that no one can

ever take away from you,” added former player Reed Larson.