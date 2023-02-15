#8 UMD Women’s Hockey to Close Out Regular Season in Bemidji

Game one is set for Friday at 3 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- One last regular season series before it’s playoff time for the UMD women’s hockey team.

The Bulldogs will hit the road this upcoming weekend to Bemidji to face the Beavers for their final two games of the regular season.

UMD has had Bemidji State’s number in recent meetings. Not only did they sweep them at AMSOIL last month. But they are riding a seven game winning streak against the Beavers.

Head Coach Maura Crowell has taken the approach all season long that it doesn’t matter who they play, they just need to focus on themselves.

“It has an impact on our national picture and that’s really important to us. We’re going to continue to stick with what we do, getting better in the areas we want to get better at and feeling good about the stuff that we’ve been working on. There won’t be any massive shakeup with defenseman playing forward, anything weird like that. It’ll be more of the same but hopefully just better,” said Crowell.

Game one is Friday at 3 PM.