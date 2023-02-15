Blowing Snow In Northwestern Minnesota Leaves Vehicles Stranded; National Guard Responds

The Minnesota National Guard is responding to Clay County, Minnesota, where vehicles have been left stranded during a blizzard warning along Interstate 94 between Fergus Falls and Moorhead.

In a news release on Wednesday, Sen. Rob Kupec says Gov. Tim Walz has deployed the Minnesota National Guard to assist motorists and residents amid blizzard conditions.

“In light of the severe weather in Clay County, I am thankful for both the intervention of Governor Walz and the National Guard for responding to assist Minnesotans in my district — many of whom are stranded due to the blizzard. I urge all who can to stay home and to use extreme caution for necessary travel. Furthermore, I will continue to fight for proposals to invest in infrastructure built to withstand severe weather.”

Blowing snow is making travel conditions impossible in the region. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there are several stranded motorists about 10 miles east of Moorhead on Interstate 94. Snow has drifted around stalled and parked vehicles, with some vehicles parked on the roadway since 8 p.m. Tuesday.

MnDOT and two trucks are working to remove the vehicles and clear roads. As of 9:30 a.m., Interstate 94 between Fergus Falls and Faro was still closed.

Most no-travel advisories have been lifted, except for state highways in Redwood and Renville counties, MnDOT’s website shows.