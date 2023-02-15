Coffee Conversation: Jazzy Classy Queery Event at Duluth Depot

DULUTH, Minn. — Jazzy Classy Queery will showcase all things jazz and soul music, glamour, performances, art and luxury in the Minnesota Ballet’s Studio Four at the Duluth Depot.

Diona Johnson and Josh Nickila will be performing with their band, AfroGeode and the Gemstones. The two joined us on Wednesday to talk about the event.

Johnson and Nickila played an original song called Maybe on the newscast.

Other musical talent to take the stage at Jazzy Classy Queery include: Jaedyn James and Pink Marlena.

Along with burlesque performers: KeKe Bourdeaux, Victoria Velour, Princess Buttercream, and Tank TopOff.

The event is for ages 18 and up.

$12 admission, on a pay-what-you-can basis.