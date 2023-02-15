Corey Kemp Returns to CSS as Interim Head Baseball Coach

DULUTH, Minn.- St. Scholastica has a new interim baseball head coach, although it is someone who previously held the position.

Corey Kemp returns to lead the Saints in the 2023 season.

He spent ten seasons from 2010 to 2019, posting an overall record of 313 wins and 108 losses in his last stint as the Saints head coach.

Scholastica will open up their season in just nine days, when they have three games out in Westfield, Indiana.