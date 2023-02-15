Duluth Police Ask For Public’s Help Locating Kwik Trip Robbery Suspect
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect who they say targeted the Kwik Trip on the 2400 block Grand Avenue at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The following is a post on DPD’s Facebook:
“The reporting party stated that the suspected male passed a note to them and demanded money from the till. The male alleged he was armed and took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene. No one was injured during this incident.If you have any information on this incident, or know the individual in the below photo, you are encouraged to call 911 and reference ICR#23021885 or call our Violent Crimes Unit at (218)-730-5050.”