Duluth Police: Man In Jail After Allegedly Threatening Security Officer With Edged Weapon

DULUTH, Minn. — A man is in jail after allegedly threatening a security officer with an edged weapon in the East Hillside neighborhood, according to the Duluth Police Department.

The police department says the incident occurred on Wednesday at 8 a.m. near North 6th Avenue East and East 3rd Street in Duluth.

When officers arrived, they saw a 54-year-old man holding an edged weapon and set up a perimeter, giving him commands to set down the weapon.

Authorities say they were able to detain the suspect and seize his weapon. He was then brought to a local hospital for an evaluation and later to the St. Louis County jail on pending charges of Threats of Violence.