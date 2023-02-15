Former Bulldog Mikey Anderson & LA Kings Agree to Contract Extension

Anderson is in his 3rd full season with the Kings.

LOS ANGELES, California.- A former Bulldog will stay in hollywood for the foreseeable future.

Defenseman Mikey Anderson and the LA Kings have agreed to a contract extension.

The deal is for eight seasons worth a total of 33 million dollars.

Anderson is having a season to remember so far as he’s posted career highs in assists, points, and shots.

He suited up for the Bulldogs from 2017 to 2019, where he helped UMD capture back to back national championships.

