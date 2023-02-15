Jungle Gym Announces March Pro Boxing Match In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Jungle Boy Boxing has announced a pro boxing match at The Garden in Canal Park next month.

Zach Walters, head coach of Jungle Gym in downtown Duluth told FOX 21 Wednesday that he’s more than pumped to get this fight night in front of hundreds of people March 10th.

And if you’ve never been to a pro-boxing event, here’s what Walters has to say about that:

“There’s nothing like a professional boxing show, especially at The Garden down in Canal Park. It’s a great environment — not a bad seat in the house. Just a very intimate fight environment. You get in it, they put the ring right in there. There’s not a bad seat — general admission to ringside. You feel like you’re right in it. The place gets packed up. There’s an energy. It’s electric. You just have to experience. Once you’ve been there once, you’re like, oh my god, this is great,” Walter said.

Pro fighter Danny “Lion Heart” Huffman was at Wednesday fight announcement. He’s from Duluth and is headlining the boxing event.

Huffman said he’s been training night and day and won’t disappoint.

“This will be fight number 11 now for me, so I’ve had plenty of pro fights and there’s no bigger stage than fighting at home in front of everybody, so I’m just going to go in and take care of business.” Huffman said.

Tickets for the 9th annual Jack O’Brien Boxing Invitational, put on by Jungle Boy Boxing, are $40. They can be purchased at the door or in advance at Benna Ford in Superior or at Jungle Gym in Duluth.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger will be the ring announcer for the first time.