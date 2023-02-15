Prep Hockey: Mirage Claim 3rd Consecutive Section 7A Championship

CLOQUET, Minn.- For the 3rd consecutive year, the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team is heading to the state tournament.

The Mirage would defeat Duluth Marshall 5-4 in the Section 7A title game on Wednesday.

Proctor/Hermantown were led offensively by five different goal scorers. Jane Eckstrom, Natalie Berg, Reese Heitzman, Nya Sieger, and Hannah Graves would all light the lamp.

As for Duluth Marshall, Nina Thorson would have two goals in the contest.

The Mirage (19-6-2) will now wait to hear their first round opponent at the state tournament.