St. Luke’s Celebrates New OB-GYN Clinic And Lab

DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s is celebrating the opening of a new multi-million-dollar OB-GYN clinic and lab in Downtown Duluth.

The $5.2 million renovation project involved a total renovation of the third floor of the hospital’s Lakeview Building. Which is on the corner of 10th Avenue East and Superior Street.

The new space is double the size of the old one. It offers St. Luke’s patients a modern-day experience with more exam rooms, a designated area for fertility care, and a private space for families experiencing lost.

“I think it just adds to the patient experience. When patients have a better time at the office they actually will heal faster, you know be able to take control of their own health better,” said Jennifer Boyle, a physician at St. Luke’s OB-GYN Associates.

The new state-of-the-art facility opens to the public on Monday.