UMD Forward Naomi Rogge to Lead Duluth Wolfpack Girls Lacrosse Team

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD graduate forward Naomi Rogge has already lined up a gig outside of hockey.

On Wednesday, she was named the head coach of the Duluth Wolfpack lacrosse team.

Just last season, Rogge served as an assistant on the team. She’s no stranger to the sport as she played for her high school lacrosse team at Eden Prairie, winning three state championships.

The Wolfpack are coming off a 6-7 season a year ago, in which they would fall in the opening round of the Section 7 tournament to Blaine.