UMD Men’s Hockey to Meet Up with #3 Denver Once Again

Back in December, UMD and Denver would skate to a couple of overtime contests with both going to the Pioneers 3 to 2 and 4 to 3.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team will be on the road this upcoming weekend when they travel to Denver to play the 3rd ranked Pioneers.

It’ll be the 3rd and 4th time this season that the squads have battled.

Back in December, UMD and Denver would skate to a couple of overtime contests with both going to the Pioneers 3 to 2 and 4 to 3.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin says there were some positives to take away from that series but it all comes down to one thing, starting the game strong and sticking to it.

“I think playing them and having both games a chance to win those games against probably one of the best teams in the country. Our guys know they can play with them if we play our game. We know we can beat anyone if we play our game. But we have to play a 60 minute game. To beat these types of teams, just like you saw the past couple weekends. You can’t take periods off. You can’t have too many lapses,” said Sandelin.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8 PM on Friday.